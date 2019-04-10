|
|
Jessie Sneller
Jessie Raye Sneller, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Porta Caeli House in Tulsa. She was born March 5, 1932, in Monroe, Okla., to the late Samuel Z. Epps and Bertha (Bryant) Epps. She was a longtime resident of Fort Smith, graduating from Northside High School in 1950. Shortly after her marriage, she lived in Austria while her husband served as a captain in the U.S. Army. Upon returning to Fort Smith, she began a longtime career with Southwestern Bell, retiring in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Sneller Jr.; her son, William Arthur Sneller III; her sisters, Gladys Ellis, Lois Long and Ora Lee Epps; and her brothers, Dean Epps and Thyral Epps.
She is survived by her brother, J.W. Epps of Norcross, Ga.; her daughter, Schawn Marie (Holley) Goswick of Fort Smith; her son, Bruce Allen Sneller of Tulsa; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel, 1805 N. A St., Fort Smith, with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Porta Caeli House, 2400 N. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74115 or online at www.portacaeli.org.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019