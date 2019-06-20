|
|
|
Jessie Tucker
Jessie "Butch" Albert Tucker, 62, died Saturday, June 14, 2019, in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Jessica Gibbs, Devan Tucker and Kristin Lawerence; a son, Jessie Ley; four sisters, Debbie Caudell, Edie Towery, Connie Whitlock and Linda Temper; three brothers, Carl Martin, Danny Orand and Steven Hendricks; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 21, 2019
Read More