Jesus Lovato-Molina

Jesus Lovato-Molina, 64, of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, in Fort Smith.

He is survived by three children, Nancy, Holmis and Noris Lovato; nine grandchildren, including Jaden, Julian, Gabriella, Christopher and Diego.

Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.



