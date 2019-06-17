|
|
Jewel Green
Jewel Delena Green, 90, of Booneville passed away June 5, 2019. She was born June 25, 1928, to Robert Roy Quesenberry and Louisa E. Helms. She was a gifted poet, a published author, an artist and an amazing cook. She worked as a telephone operator, owned a jewelry store and sold real estate.
Jewel was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Arthur Singleton.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathleen Leeper of Fort Smith; 3 sons, Victor Steffen of Mansfield, William Swick and Michael Swick of NSW Australia; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home with rosary to begin at 4 p.m.
Our mother requested that attendees of her funeral not wear black.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019