Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home - Heavener
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Jewel Lidey
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Heavener, OK
Jewel Lidey Obituary
Jewel Lidey
Jewel Dean (Brown) Holmes-Lidey, 77, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Heavener with burial at Big Creek Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Howell, Dorothy Couch and Joquetta Waters; two sons, Pat Forbes and Joseph Holmes; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 18, 2020
