Jewel Lidey
Jewel Dean (Brown) Holmes-Lidey, 77, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Heavener with burial at Big Creek Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Howell, Dorothy Couch and Joquetta Waters; two sons, Pat Forbes and Joseph Holmes; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 18, 2020