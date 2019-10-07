|
|
|
Jewell Page
Jewell Lee Page, 88, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Lovelace Cemetery under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
She is survived by three daughters, Joyce and Judy Burton and Jo Smith; a sister, Patsy Stinebaugh; 10 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5–7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019