Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell Page

Send Flowers
Jewell Page Obituary
Jewell Page
Jewell Lee Page, 88, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Lovelace Cemetery under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
She is survived by three daughters, Joyce and Judy Burton and Jo Smith; a sister, Patsy Stinebaugh; 10 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5–7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.