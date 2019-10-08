Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Jewell Lee Page, 88, of Fort Smith went to inhabit her promised heavenly home and be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Jewell was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Witcherville to James A. and Jessie B. Coward. She was raised in the Witcherville area and was a graduate of Mansfield High School.
Jewell married the love of her life, Jarrell Page, on March 7, 1953. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of over 59 years. God blessed and entrusted them with four children. They were faithful in raising their children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord always by example having their children in church.
Jewell was a housewife and stay-at-home mom. She would often watch children in her home as a way to supplement the family income. The children she kept, as well as her own children, were well loved, nurtured, taught and wonderfully cared for.
Jewell was known for her infectious and contagious smile. Her precious smile stayed with her, even in her final days. Jewell's life as a wife, mother, grandmother, follower of Jesus Christ and friend to many greatly modeled the Proverbs Woman (Proverbs 31:10-31).
The Page's were faithful members of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. They were members of and volunteer workers in the church's pastor's class.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Jarrell Page; her son, Jarrell Wayne Page; a son-in-law, Danny Burton; a grandson, Gideon Hernandez; and her parents, James and Jessie Coward.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joyce Burton (David) of Fort Smith, Judy Burton of Huntington and Jo Smith (Tim) of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and also her sister, Patsy Stinebaugh (Jim Bob) of Witcherville.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Lovelace Cemetery in Witcherville, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019
