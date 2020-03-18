|
|
|
Jim Caughern
James "Jim" Caughern, 56, of Wister died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Wister.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Summerfield Baptist Church with burial with Masonic rites at Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Christi; a daughter, Jackie James of LeFlore; a son, Jake Caughern of Bartlesville, Okla.; his father, Charles Caughern of Hodgen; a brother, Chuck Caughern of McAlester, Okla.; and six grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2020