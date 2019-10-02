Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Bible Church
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith,, AR
View Map
1965 - 2019
James Leo Krause, who resided in Fort Smith, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from a bicycle accident on Wye Mountain, located in Pulaski County. He was born May 11, 1965, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Theodore John Krause and Alice Marie (May) Krause. He was 54 years old.
Jim served as a member of the Office of Secure Transportation (OST) training staff at Fort Chaffee, with the responsibility of training Department of Energy federal agents as well as other federal, state and local agency personnel. Jim's principal duty was to serve as the lead Opposition Force coordinator. In this capacity, he was directly responsible for the planning, preparation and execution of all Opposing Force use required by OST units to include large scale events such as Operational Readiness Training and Validation Force-on-Force. Jim was president of the River Valley Cycling Club, served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Community Bible Church in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Courtney (Keith) Krause; two sons, Kristopher Krause and Hunter Krause; two daughters, Chelsea Krause and Liz Fowler; his mother, Patricia Krause and companion Ben Wright; two brothers, Michael Krause and wife Nicky and Matthew Krause and companion Sandy; two sisters, Kathleen Krause and Kristine Cevasco and husband Matt; a grandson, Quinton Krause; his mother-in-law, Anna Tinkle; his sister-in-law, Megan Keith; his nieces and nephews, Alexa and Erika Cevasco and Jessica, Jack, Juliana, Joe and Kayla Krause; and last but not least, his dog Diesel, who Jim loved very much.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith with Pastor Kevin Thompson officiating.
Burial with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Post, Ed Saucier, Michael Bolton, Randy Keen, Casey Moore and Michael Fisher.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Moore, Nick Kyrouac, Joey Acuff, Greg LeRoy, Jerry Roller, Jack Allen, Frank Minden, Todd Yoder, James Herbert, Greg Ford, Herman Schlag, and Carlotta Engel. Each individual listed was riding with Jim the day of the accident on Wye Mountain in Pulaski County.
The family will visit with friends 5-8 p.m. Friday at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angel Tree Ministry at Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019
