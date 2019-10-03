Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Bible Church
Fort Smith, AR
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith,, AR
Jim Krause Obituary
Jim Krause
Jim Krause, age 54, of Fort Smith died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from a bicycle accident on Wye Mountain, located in Pulaski County.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith. Burial with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends 5-8 p.m. Friday at Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 4, 2019
