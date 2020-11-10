1/1
Jim Lensing, 60, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1960, to Charles and Agatha Lensing. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
He is survived by a son, Daniel Lensing of Fort Smith; a grandchild, Hazen Lensing of Fort Smith; and two nephews, Zachary Lensing of Fort Smith and Jacob Lensing of Chicago.
Family-held service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School, 1918 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To view his online guestbook, please go to FentressMortuary.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
