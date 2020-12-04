1/1
Jim Monroe
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Monroe
James "Jim" Harold Monroe, 76, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born March 21, 1944, in Long Beach, Calif., and was raised by Pete Cepeda and Ellen Elaine Burnett.
Jim grew up with three siblings, Nick, Joe and Mary Ann. He graduated from Hartford High School and eventually started his career in California, where worked at Los Angeles Medical Center for 30 years as a pipe fitter. After his retirement, he moved back home to Hartford to be with his very close and loving family. He attended First Baptist Church in Midland. He was an early riser and met with friends at the local coffee shop. He generously donated to several charities, never met a stranger, loved music and getting together with his friends and family, and cared deeply for his children.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Hurlbert; two sons, Tim Monroe and Bobby Joe Monroe and wife Ashley; six grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by Pastor Roy Edmonson will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at First Baptist Church in Midland with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. A reception at Joe and Debbie's home will follow the service.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Burrows, Marc Burrows, David Fortner, Quinton Hurlburt, Matt Monroe and Guy Lee Shea.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved