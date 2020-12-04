Jim Monroe
James "Jim" Harold Monroe, 76, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born March 21, 1944, in Long Beach, Calif., and was raised by Pete Cepeda and Ellen Elaine Burnett.
Jim grew up with three siblings, Nick, Joe and Mary Ann. He graduated from Hartford High School and eventually started his career in California, where worked at Los Angeles Medical Center for 30 years as a pipe fitter. After his retirement, he moved back home to Hartford to be with his very close and loving family. He attended First Baptist Church in Midland. He was an early riser and met with friends at the local coffee shop. He generously donated to several charities, never met a stranger, loved music and getting together with his friends and family, and cared deeply for his children.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Hurlbert; two sons, Tim Monroe and Bobby Joe Monroe and wife Ashley; six grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by Pastor Roy Edmonson will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at First Baptist Church in Midland with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. A reception at Joe and Debbie's home will follow the service.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Burrows, Marc Burrows, David Fortner, Quinton Hurlburt, Matt Monroe and Guy Lee Shea.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.