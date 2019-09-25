Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Jim Schleiff


1943 - 2019
Jim Schleiff Obituary
Jim Schleiff
Jim Schleiff, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 25, 2019. He was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Fort Smith. He was employed at Whirlpool for 40 years, a former deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, a former assistant police chief for Fort Smith and an auxiliary police officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy (Stevenson) Schleiff; and two brothers, Bob and Ray Schleiff.
He is survived by one daughter, Eileen Hill of Fort Smith; two stepsons, Glenn Gillett of Booneville and Shannon Hoff of Alma; one stepdaughter, Yvonne Gillett of Fort Smith; two sisters, Barbara Lester and Pat Vaughan, both of Fort Smith; three grandsons, Brandon, Cody and Dalton Hill; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 26, 2019
