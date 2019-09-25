|
Jim Schleiff
Jim Schleiff, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 25, 2019. He was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Fort Smith. He was employed at Whirlpool for 40 years, a former deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, a former assistant police chief for Fort Smith and an auxiliary police officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy (Stevenson) Schleiff; and two brothers, Bob and Ray Schleiff.
He is survived by one daughter, Eileen Hill of Fort Smith; two stepsons, Glenn Gillett of Booneville and Shannon Hoff of Alma; one stepdaughter, Yvonne Gillett of Fort Smith; two sisters, Barbara Lester and Pat Vaughan, both of Fort Smith; three grandsons, Brandon, Cody and Dalton Hill; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 26, 2019