Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Schleiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Schleiff

Send Flowers
Jim Schleiff Obituary
Jim Schleiff
Jim Schleiff, 76, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
He is survived by a daughter, Eileen Hill of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Yvonne Gillett of Fort Smith; two stepsons, Glenn Gillett of Booneville and Shannon Hoff of Alma; two sisters, Barbara Lester and Pat Vaughan, both of Fort Smith; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.