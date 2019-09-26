|
Jim Schleiff
Jim Schleiff, 76, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
He is survived by a daughter, Eileen Hill of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Yvonne Gillett of Fort Smith; two stepsons, Glenn Gillett of Booneville and Shannon Hoff of Alma; two sisters, Barbara Lester and Pat Vaughan, both of Fort Smith; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 27, 2019