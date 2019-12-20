Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
2200 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2004
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
2200 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Subiaco, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Schluterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Schluterman


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Schluterman Obituary
Jim Schluterman
Jim Schluterman, of Subiaco, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Paris to the late John C. Schluterman and Louise A. (Sprick) Schluterman. He was 76 years old. Jim was a farm equipment mechanic for over 20 years at Ross Rogers Equipment Co. in Scranton. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Leonard, Richard, Leo and Hubert Schluterman.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jane (Soller) Schluterman; a son, Jason A. Schluterman of Subiaco; three sisters, Jeannette Frederick of Subiaco, Mary Alice Knittig of Lavaca and Irene Seiter of Fort Smith; a brother, Pee Wee Schluterman and wife Alice of Paris; and two grandsons, Titus J. Schluterman and Luke J. Schluterman.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco with burial at St. Benedict Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Steve Schluterman, Danny Schluterman, Ricky Schluterman, Scott Schluterman, Mike Knittig and Leon Frederick.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -