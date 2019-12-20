|
Jim Schluterman
Jim Schluterman, of Subiaco, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Paris to the late John C. Schluterman and Louise A. (Sprick) Schluterman. He was 76 years old. Jim was a farm equipment mechanic for over 20 years at Ross Rogers Equipment Co. in Scranton. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Leonard, Richard, Leo and Hubert Schluterman.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jane (Soller) Schluterman; a son, Jason A. Schluterman of Subiaco; three sisters, Jeannette Frederick of Subiaco, Mary Alice Knittig of Lavaca and Irene Seiter of Fort Smith; a brother, Pee Wee Schluterman and wife Alice of Paris; and two grandsons, Titus J. Schluterman and Luke J. Schluterman.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco with burial at St. Benedict Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Steve Schluterman, Danny Schluterman, Ricky Schluterman, Scott Schluterman, Mike Knittig and Leon Frederick.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 22, 2019