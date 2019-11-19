|
|
Jim Sewell
Jim Sewell, 57, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He worked for Pernod Ricard. He loved to play golf and he was an avid Razorback fan. Jim also loved taking the kids to all their sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline of the home; two daughters, Sara and Lindsey Sewell, also of the home; and three brothers, Bob Ray Sewell Jr. and his wife Atsumi of Pittsburgh, Bill Sewell of Fort Smith and John Sewell of Lubbeek, Belgium. Jim is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
There will be no service. Cremation is under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kitties and Kanines Shelter, 4800 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019