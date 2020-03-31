|
Jim Stitsworth
Jim Stitsworth, 64, bid the Earth farewell on March 30, 2020, at a North Little Rock hospital. The son of the late Henry and Hazel Stitsworth, Jim was born and raised in Fort Smith. He was heavily involved in 4-H alongside his family, and this was where his love of cooking began. After graduating from Southside High School in '74, Jim went on to a long career in the food industry. Jim's personality kept him from ever meeting a stranger and his love of a challenge produced many an inventive menu for groups big and small in the greater Fort Smith area.
When Jim decided to set a new path in his 40s, he found himself serving as a children's minister at Goddard and Wesley United Methodist Churches. He ended his working days by teaching special needs students in the Fort Smith Public School District. Jim also spent time chaperoning Southside Forensic and Episcopal Youth events with his daughter. Those times were extremely special and he loved being "Mr. Stits" to Molly's group of friends.
Retirement inspired a move to Bradenton, Fla., for Jim and Carol and it is there that they made very dear friends and enjoyed life in the salty air and sunshine. Arkansas called them home six years later and it was truly a blessing which allowed Jim to spend the end of his life close to his daughter and grandpups, Pearl and Arthur.
Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol; a daughter, Molly Caroline; a brother, Michael (Karen) of Minnesota; three nieces, Allison Coindreau, Rebecca Wunch and Teresa Fontanille; two nephews, Scott Stitsworth and Kyle Bramlette; a loving aunt, Betty Holland; and five beloved cousins, Judy Price, Marvin Holland Jr., Larry Holland, Steve Hampton and Jerry Hampton. Jim leaves behind a host of friends and wonderful stories filled with laughter, food and love.
Celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ruebel Funeral Home in Little Rock.
Memorials may be directed to Camp Mitchell online at www.campmitchell.org/give.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020