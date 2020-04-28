|
|
Jim Wells
Jim Bill Wells, 85, of Fort Smith passed on April 26, 2020. He was born March 26, 1935, in Danville to Norman Cyrel Wells and Beulah Esther East Wells. Jim was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired captain from the Fort Smith Fire Department. He was a former worshipful master of the Masonic Lodge in Barling. Jim loved telling stories and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Jerry Lee Wells and Wally Wells.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Wells; two daughters, Judy Didier and partner Jimmy "Bo" Barlett and Kimberly Ann Oxford; four grandchildren, Loryn Davidson and husband Dennis, Clayton Wells, Erica Merritt and Katie Merritt; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evie and Keller Davidson and Mazie Pursell; and a sister, JoAnn Morris of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Private graveside service has been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020