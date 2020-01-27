Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
New Cemetery
Mulberry, AR
Jim Williams


1943 - 2020
Jim Williams Obituary
Jim Williams
Jim Williams, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born March 16, 1943, in Mulberry to the late George and Ethel Williams. He retired from Simmons Foods and was a member of Holiness Church in Mulberry. He loved his family and the Razorbacks.
He is survived by his wife, Carol of the home; two daughters, Rebecca Dean of Fort Smith and Georgetta Ware and husband Elery of Spiro; a sister, Donna Curtis of Ozark; a brother, Jerry Williams of Independence, Mo.; 12 grandchildren, Ramanda, Samari, Kyle, Clayton, Cameron, Salih, Sarika, Keisha, Ellery, Jaylin, Keenan and Keegan; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Williams, Clayton Gurley, Cameron Williams, Salih Willis, Elery Ware and Brandon Perkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Josh Gebhard and Logan Crosslin.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020
