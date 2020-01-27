|
|
Jim Williams
Jim Williams, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born March 16, 1943, in Mulberry to the late George and Ethel Williams. He retired from Simmons Foods and was a member of Holiness Church in Mulberry. He loved his family and the Razorbacks.
He is survived by his wife, Carol of the home; two daughters, Rebecca Dean of Fort Smith and Georgetta Ware and husband Elery of Spiro; a sister, Donna Curtis of Ozark; a brother, Jerry Williams of Independence, Mo.; 12 grandchildren, Ramanda, Samari, Kyle, Clayton, Cameron, Salih, Sarika, Keisha, Ellery, Jaylin, Keenan and Keegan; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Williams, Clayton Gurley, Cameron Williams, Salih Willis, Elery Ware and Brandon Perkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Josh Gebhard and Logan Crosslin.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020