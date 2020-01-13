Home

Jimmie Jewell (Vandiver) Cantrell, 88, of Roland died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Roland.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at 1 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by five children, Lorri Matlock of Muldrow, Janice, Leslie and Pat Cantrell, all of Roland, and Curtis Cantrell of Clinton, Miss.; two sisters, Mary Hensley of Tahlequah, Okla., and Darlene Moore of Garland, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020
