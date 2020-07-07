Jimmie Clopton
Jimmie Clopton, 78, of White Settlement, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in White Settlement. He was an electronic technician and a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by a brother, Johnny Clopton of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters, Carol Coker of Nashville, Tenn., Mabel Cunningham of San Antonio and Peggy Averyt of Fort Worth; and three cousins, Sue Ward, VaDonna Elmore and Randal Sanderson.
Interment will be at Dawson Cemetery in Milltown, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.