Jimmie Cross
Jimmie Warren Cross, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at a local hospital. Jimmie was born May 7, 1935, in Vernon, Texas, to Charles and Willie "Willis" Cross. He was a retired barber, a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and a former member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Eagle's Club and the Jaycees.
He is survived by his wife, Nora of the home; four daughters, Rhonda Fisher and her husband Roy of Fort Smith, Jeanette Harrison and her husband J. Frank of Rogers, Ciela Edwards and her husband Rick of Fort Smith and Diane Neal of Fort Smith; one son, Warren Cross and his wife Cathy of Muskogee, Okla.; two sisters, Judi Crews of Fort Smith and Lydia Erickson of Boise, Idaho; two brothers, Charles Cross of Poteau and Jackie Cross of California; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Andrew Bethel, Rick Edwards, Daniel King, Jared Cariker and Steve Harris.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019