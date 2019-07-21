|
Jimmie Cross
Jimmie W. Cross. 84, of Fort Smith died Saturday July 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was a retired barber and member of First Baptist Church.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home with burial at Greenhill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Nora; four daughters, Rhonda Fisher, Jeanette Harrison, Ciela Edwards and Diane Neal; one son, Warren Cross; two sisters, Judi Crews and Lydia Erickson; two brothers, Charles and Jackie Cross; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 22, 2019