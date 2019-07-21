Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Jimmie Cross Obituary
Jimmie Cross
Jimmie W. Cross. 84, of Fort Smith died Saturday July 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was a retired barber and member of First Baptist Church.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home with burial at Greenhill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Nora; four daughters, Rhonda Fisher, Jeanette Harrison, Ciela Edwards and Diane Neal; one son, Warren Cross; two sisters, Judi Crews and Lydia Erickson; two brothers, Charles and Jackie Cross; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 22, 2019
