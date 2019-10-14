Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Jimmie Donald Obituary
Jimmie Donald
Jimmie William Donald, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 3, 1939, in Shawnee, Okla., to Oscar and Charlotte Donald. Jimmie retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years, which included one tour in Vietnam. During his years of duty, he especially enjoyed his time stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and Germany. He was a member of the marksmanship team at Fort Hood and won several medals for his prowess on the range. He came back to Fort Smith, where he had graduated high school in 1958. He founded Triple R Manufacturing in 1989, manufacturing parts for the RV industry. In 1994, he purchased the O.W. Donald Co., bringing it back into the Donald family. He had a penchant for invention that lead to many products that have been a part of the RV industry for decades. He enjoyed golf, video games and projects around the house.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Charlotte Donald; and his sister, Anne Muffley.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Donald; three sons, Robert Donald, Richard Donald and Roger Donald and his wife Judy; and two grandchildren, Zachary Donald and Taylor Donald.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Full U.S. Army honors will be rendered at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith following the Mass. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with the rosary said at 7 p.m.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 15, 2019
