Jimmie Elzy

Jimmie Jane Elzy, 91, of Eureka Springs died July 31, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

She is survived by two daughters, Joy Serrano and Jenny McMaster; a son, Roger Elzy; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



