Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Murrell Johnson, 76, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Greenwood. He was born Oct. 21, 1943, in Monroe, Okla., to Samuel Allen and Ollie Belle Goodin.

Jim started working at Johnson Plumbing in 1967 and later formed JEPCO, an underground utilities company. Both businesses helped to develop Poteau and the surrounding communities for nearly 30 years. He was the original developer of Wolf Ridge Golf Course. He coached little league and summer league youth baseball. He was a pilot and loved to fly, until health reasons wouldn't allow it.

His life was one of humble beginnings and amazing accomplishments. A risk-taker, he experienced the highs and lows that come from a life of climbing mountains and surviving valleys. His achievements allowed him to travel the world to visit people and places he only dreamed of as a poor kid growing up in Oklahoma. He was an overachiever by the very definition of the word and wore it like a badge of honor. His presence and impression on others were his trademarks. Those that lived, loved, fought and worked with the man will carry their memories of him for a lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Gregory; and his first wife, Debbie Johnson.

He is survived by three sons, Jeff Johnson and wife Andrea of Norman, Okla., James Johnson and Jonna Davis of Hontubby, Okla., and Joshua Johnson of the home; a sister, Wanda James and husband Phil of Poteau; a special son, Dylan McElyea; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Evans Chapel with Phil McGehee and Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to visit with relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Phillips James, Andrew Marshall, Carl Brown, Dewayne Gregory, Lyndell Gregory, Josh Kinsey, Jeremy Kinsey and Justin Kinsey.



