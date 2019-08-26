|
Jimmie Pope
Jimmie Lois Earls Pope, age 79, of Dardanelle died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home. She was born July 25, 1940, in Zafra, Okla., to the late Richard and Rosie Wooten Earls. She loved going fishing, going to the horse races and playing slot machines.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Herbert Earls and Marry Stufflebean.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Pope; three children, Anthony Pope (Julia), Glenda Kinney and Teena Ellison (Frank Minnie); two sisters, Ruthie Monore and Sara Lewis; and three grandchildren, Jordan Pope, Lauren Pope and Randy Crow.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Summerfield Cemetery in Summerfield, Okla.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019