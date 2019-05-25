|
Jimmie Rogers
Jimmy Wendle Rogers, 80, of Waldron, passed away May 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatfield on Aug. 28, 1938, to James and Luis Rogers. He was the beloved and devoted husband to Verna Rogers for 59 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Austin; brother, Dr. Gene Rogers and wife Lona; brother-in-law, Donny Owens and wife Kay; daughters, Darla Lavender and husband Dr. Robert Lavender and Deborah Tatum and husband Tom; son, Jimmy "Bim" Rogers Jr.; six grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Lavender Pacheco and husband Dr. Zachary Pacheco, Dr. Charles Lavender and wife Christa, Kyle Hall, Christopher Hall and wife Crystal, Allea Rogers and Mathew Gramlich Rogers; three great-grandchidlren, Owen Hall, Loki Hall and Mitchell Pacheco; many nieces, nephews and friends; and his special little dog, Taz.
Jimmy was employed at Valmac, Farm Bureau Insurance Agency and Hughes Insurance Agency before retiring in 2009. He continued working on his beloved farm, caring for his cows and enjoying his gardens and birds. He enjoyed listening to music and watching movies in the evening, as well as football.
Jimmy took great pride in his family and all of their accomplishments. He enjoyed many years of activities and sporting events with his children. He especially enjoyed the many years his family would gather for Thanksgiving and Christmas. We will all miss him so much.
Jimmy's life celebration will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Jimmy's pallbearers will be Kyle Hall, Christopher Hall, Charles Lavender, Zachary Pacheco, Mathew Gramlich Rogers and Jimmy Oswald.
Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Lawrence, Ricky Don Black and Charles Maxell.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
You may leave words of remembrance for Jimmy's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019