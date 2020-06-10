Jimmie Shields

Jimmie Lee Shields, 91, of Fort Smith passed away June 10, 2020, at his home. He was born in Dennis, Kan., to Orrie Shields and Eunice Hart. Mr. Shields retired from the Federal Protective Service, was a devout believer in Jesus Christ and spent his life being a father or grandfather to anyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of more than 50 years, Joan; his first wife, Charity Shields; two brothers, Wilbur Shields and Raymond Shields; a sister, Joanne Fowler; and a grandson, Jimmie Jarrels.

Mr. Shields is survived by two sons, Michael Shields (Marcia) of Alma and Gregory Shields (Gail) of Olney Springs, Colo.; two daughters, Jaymie Oliva of Colorado City, Colo., and Connie Waight (Trenton) of Fort Smith; a brother, Alvin Shields (Twyla) of Ben Brook, Texas; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with interment at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith.

Public viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Jared Shields, Joshua Conner, Trenton Waight, Alexander Adameck, Gregory Shields and Chris Shields.

Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Bridges and Robert Martin.



