Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Cemetery Pavilion
Fort Smith, AR
Jimmie Stalcup Obituary
Jimmie Stalcup
Jimmie Lee Stalcup, 88, of Fort Smith went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in De Queen to Robert Monroe Taylor and Coney (Macbee) Taylor. She was a devoted homemaker and a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church in Clarksville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Johnnie Herbert Stalcup.
She is survived by a daughter, Denise Hurd of Grand Junction, Colo.; two sons, Danny Stalcup and wife Monica of Fort Smith and Benjie Stalcup and wife Cathy of Larmar; a brother, Lavoy Taylor of Ardmore, Okla.; three grandchildren, Tony Hurd of Denver, Lauren Hurd De Lench of New York City and Danial Stalcup of San Leandro, Calif.; and three great-grandchildren, Layla, Avery and Cameron Hurd. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Oak Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements and services are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020
