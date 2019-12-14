|
|
|
Jimmie Whitekiller
Jimmie Lou Whitekiller, 84, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann Gladd of Sallisaw; a son, Tommy Monroe of Tahlequah, Okla.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 16, 2019