Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Jimmie Whitekiller Obituary
Jimmie Whitekiller
Jimmie Lou Whitekiller, 84, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann Gladd of Sallisaw; a son, Tommy Monroe of Tahlequah, Okla.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 16, 2019
