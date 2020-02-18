|
Jimmy Blythe
Jimmy C. Blythe, 93, of Morehead, Ky, received his angel wings on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 10, 1926, in Mulberry. Jimmy was a brick mason for over 40 years and an active member of Sebastian Masonic Lodge 706 in Fort Smith and Kentucky Brick Layers Local 7 in Ashland, Ky. He began his career after serving as a second class naval seaman in World War II from Nov. 1, 1944, to July 22, 1946. He was a proud member of the Greatest Generation. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He was an avid outdoorsman, an expert marksman and a master gardener, leaving his legacy to be passed down through the generations. Jimmy will be dearly missed by his large, loving family and the wildlife he enjoyed from his back porch in later years.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James Jefferson Blythe; his mothers, Grace Tankersley Blythe and Velda Fisher Blythe; a sister, Walaska "Babe" Wade; a nephew, Donnie Wade; a son, Gary Blythe; and a son-in-law, Aubrey Little.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dixie Plank Blythe; four daughters, Brenda Joyce (Eddie) Tweedy of Mulberry, Eva Jane Little of Morehead, Wendy (Eugene) Clevinger Bottoms of Wilmore, Ky., and Tammy (Duke) Baker of Bethel, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Nathan (Mindy) Graham, Missy (Mike) Colgan, Evan Graham, Megan (Kevin) Carpenter, Autumn (Travis) Ward, Carolin (Tyler) Hodges, Brian Tweedy, Brent Tweedy and Dustin Tweedy; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Kathy Smith; and a host of other family and friends, including his bonus son, Jackie Plank.
Services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with Masonic Rites by Morehead Masonic Lodge No. 654, followed by a funeral service with Pastor Rick Crank and the Rev. Cecil Ison officiating. Special words will be spoken by lifetime friend, Jim Griffith. Burial will follow at Adams-Plank Cemetery in Morehead with full military honors by Morehead American Legion Post No. 126.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Plank, Nathan Graham, Evan Graham, Owen Graham, Rocky Stacy, Harry Clark and Rick Crank.
Arrangements are under the direction of Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals in Morehead.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020