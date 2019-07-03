|
Jimmy Combes
James "Jimmy" Lester Combes was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Oklahoma City to L.A. and Velma Lorene (Flanders) Combes. He was a graduate of Poteau High School class of 1956 and attended Poteau Junior College (CASC). He married the love of his life, Sonja Page, on Sept. 24, 1957, in Fresno, Calif. They moved to Poteau, where they lived for 62 years. Jimmy was saved at age 9 and has been a member of First Baptist Church in Poteau for over 50 years. His profession was draftsman and he retired from Trane in 1998, where he was a product design supervisor over the drafting department. His favorite activities were fishing, hunting, gardening, walking, spending time on the Black Fork River and "lookin' busy" with his special dog, Shug.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Terry Combes.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sonja Combes; son, Kendall Combes and wife Beth of Oklahoma City; daughter, Janet White and husband Beaver of Howe; grandchildren, Joshua, Lucas, Liam, Gracie Combes and Grant White; great-grandson, Kyler White; brother, Dennis Combes and wife Lujeana of Eufaula, OKla.; sister, Dr. Linda Malcom of San Francisco; brothers-in-law, Jerry Page and wife Mary and James Page and wife Mercedes, all of California; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Poteau with interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Friday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on July 4, 2019