Jimmy Crawford
Jimmy Don Crawford of Fort Smith, and most recently of Prattville, Ala., went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Jim was loved, is missed and will always be cherished.
Jim's story began on July 6, 1954, in Texarkana, as the youngest of three children to the late George and Bonnie Lou Crawford. The family moved to Fort Smith, where Jim graduated from Northside High School then carried on the Crawford legacy with a lifelong career in construction.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Christy Baxter and husband Chris, Valerie Enns and husband David, Josh Crawford and wife Brooke, Nikki Baxter and husband Cody, Giovanny Crawford and Gabryella Crawford. Papa Jim is also remembered by his grandchildren, Christine, Bryce, Bryson, Jackson, Cooper, Maddie, August, Bonnie, Blake, Carter, Cayden and Lily. Jim was looking forward to the upcoming arrival of granddaughter Ma'kenna and great-granddaughter Ashlynn. He is also survived by his brother, Gary Crawford and wife Judy; his sister, Sandra Palmer and husband Gary; his mother-in-law, Vilma Torres; his father-in-law, Adolfo Ochoa; and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Jim's friends and coworkers for making Alabama a nice place to live, even for an Arkansas Razorback.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow. Ashes will be buried at Gill Cemetery at a later date.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 1, 2019