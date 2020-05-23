|
|
Jimmy Edwards
Jimmy Dale Edwards passed away May 22, 2020. He was born July 26, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Dorothy Edwards; and two sisters, Linda Edwards and Debbie Peters.
He is survived by a daughter Kelly Mueller; a son, Travis Edwards of Pocola; two brothers, David and wife Carol and Harold and wife Donna; several nieces and nephews; and his very good friend, Billy Jones.
There will be no formal service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2020