|
|
Jimmy Flurry
Jimmy Flurry, 65, of Fort Smith died Feb. 8, 2020.
He is survived by six brothers, Sherron Arnold, Danny Arnold, Eddie (Gloria) Arnold, Kevin Arnold and Eric (Drecie) West, all of Fort Smith, and Randall Arnold of Temple, Md.; seven sisters, Latasha Pankey, Sharon Arnold, Vanessa Garcia and Tonia (David) Citizen, all of Fort Smith, Kim (Ray) Sanders of Magnolia, Carla (Willie) Allen of Allen, Texas, and Pamela Miller of Fayetteville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at New Covenant International Christian Center, 4400 N. N St., Fort Smith, with burial at Center Point Cemetery in Redland, Okla., under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith. (479) 782-9200.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020