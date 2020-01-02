|
Jimmy Gilbreth
Jimmy Ward Gilbreth, 85, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith surrounded by his four children. Jim was born Jan. 20, 1934, in Ozark to John W. and Bonnie (Childers) Gilbreth. After graduating from Ozark High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Japan, he met his wife Toshiko Ochiai. They were married on Feb. 28, 1959. Jim made a career in the Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service. Post-retirement, Jim worked as an ICU nurse at St. Edward Hospital for 20-plus years. He was a compassionate nurse, giving excellent care to his patients and their families. He was a role model for his colleagues and was always willing to help a co-worker, be it hands on help or picking up a holiday shift to allow his co-worker to spend the holiday with family.
Jim was a devoted husband and loving father. Both he and Toshiko were selfless and made many sacrifices to ensure their children were provided a college education. His children's education and well-being were always his priority. Jim had a playful side, strong sense of humor, was creative and enjoyed a variety of music. His love, kindness and compassion extended beyond his immediate family. Friends and co-workers described him as wonderful, caring, loving, devoted, compassionate, full of life, funny, honest and one who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was an animal lover. Jim enjoyed being with friends and family, doing the simple things and talking and asking others about their life. Jim made the world a kinder place.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife; a grandson, Jonathan Tranby; a sister, Lorene Kelly; and a brother, Kenneth Gilbreth.
Jim is survived by a son, Mark Gilbreth (Shinobu) of Houston; three daughters, Deborah Gilbreth Segers (Bo) of Nashville, Tenn., Sandra Gilbreth Tranby (Wade) of Apple Valley, Minn., and Mary Gilbreth of Van Buren; two brothers, J.W. Gilbreth (Patsy) of Greenwood and his twin Wayne Gilbreth (Jan) of Tulsa; seven grandchildren, Emily, Kazu and Momo Gilbreth, Caroline and Bode Segers and Wyatt and Jack Tranby; and his faithful companions, Teddy and Lobo.
Funeral services are will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial of cremains with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6904 or online at www.aspca.org.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020