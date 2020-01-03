Home

Jimmy Harris


1949 - 2020
Jimmy Harris Obituary
Jimmy Harris
Jimmy "Jim" Dewayne Harris, 70, of Alma passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at a Fayetteville hospital. He was born April 19, 1949, in Oklahoma City to the late Carl and Mary (Schilling) Harris. He was a retired construction superintendent and of the Church of Christ faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie (Barnes) Harris; a sister, Belva Burris; and a brother, Randall Harris.
Survivors include a daughter, Tia Woodruff and husband Travis of Kibler; a son, Rocky Harris of Alma; a brother, Roger Harris of Lebanon, Okla.; and four grandchildren, Gunner Harris, Tristen Harris, Stoney Woodruff and Dalton Woodruff.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Keagan Barnes, Chris Page, Troy Hopkins, Mike Woodruff, Wade Watkins and Craig Stephens.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Page, Terry Edwards, Nolan Faubus, Del Olds, Brian Gallo and Justin Layden.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020
