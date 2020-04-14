Home

Jimmy "J.J." Joe Hight, 77, of Sallisaw died Monday, April 13, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Memorial motorcade will be 1-1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hight home in Sallisaw. Burial will be at a later date at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; a son, Jason Hight; a sister, Mary Lou Thompson; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020
