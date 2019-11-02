|
Jimmy Jacobs
Jimmy Franklyn Jacobs, of Fort Smith, passed away Thursday, Oct., 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, his parents and many siblings.
He is survived by a brother, Bruce Jacobs; a son, Skip Jacobs and his wife Angie; a daughter, Sherry Douglas; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Fentress Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mount Harmony Cemetery.
Vistation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Fentress Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Skip Jacobs, Paul Jacobs, Bruce Chandler, Jacob Vincent, Ricky Day and Acy Hartsock.
