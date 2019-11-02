Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Jacobs Obituary
Jimmy Jacobs
Jimmy Franklyn Jacobs, of Fort Smith, passed away Thursday, Oct., 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, his parents and many siblings.
He is survived by a brother, Bruce Jacobs; a son, Skip Jacobs and his wife Angie; a daughter, Sherry Douglas; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Fentress Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mount Harmony Cemetery.
Vistation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Fentress Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Skip Jacobs, Paul Jacobs, Bruce Chandler, Jacob Vincent, Ricky Day and Acy Hartsock.
Online condolences may be sent to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -