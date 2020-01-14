|
Jimmy Jeffcoat Jr.
Jimmy Dan Jeffcoat Jr., 59, of Havana passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Conway. He was born June 25, 1960, in Fort Smith. He served in the U.S. Army.He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Bonnie "Cotton" Inman and Jimmy Dan Jeffcoat Sr.
He is survived by five daughters, Amanda Williams and husband Jamison of Stillwater, Okla., Ashley Jeffcoat of Muskogee, Okla., and Tiffany, Margie and Tosha Jeffcoat, all of Booneville; six sisters, Debbie McClendon of Hackett, Tammy Chance and husband Phillip of Little Rock, Margie Riley of Rudy, Nancy Kuchmas and husband Bruce of Greenwood, Jan Flatte and husband John of Conway and Becky Inman of Plainview; three brothers, Danny and Michael Jeffcoat, both of Havana, and John Inman of Greenwood; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Burial of ashes will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020