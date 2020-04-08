|
Jimmy Jewell Sr.
Jimmy Dale Jewell Sr., 69, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 11, 1950, in Las Cruces, N.M., to Tex William and Ivy Louelle (Stipe) Jewell. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Jimmy went on to receive his bachelor's degree from East Central University in Ada, Okla., and went on to receive his master's degree from Webster University and his PhD from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He retired from Western Governors University and was an active member of the Society of Human Resource Management. Jimmy was a very accomplished man; he was a musician, song writer, published author as well as a loving and devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patty of the home; three sons, Jimmy Jewell Jr. of Carrollton, Texas, Jason Jewell and wife Stona of Porum, Okla., and Jerry Jewell of Fort Worth, Texas; a sister, Gloria Ingham of Katy, Texas; two brothers, Tex Jewell Jr. of Sapulpa, Okla., and Edward Jewell of McAlester, Okla.,; a sister-in-law, Linda Kennedy and husband Dale of Durant, Okla.; 11 grandchildren, Anthony Jewell and wife Kayla, Tristan Morgan and husband Alex, Jay Jewell and wife Izzy, Jamison and Joshua Jewell, Angela Monks and husband Andrew, Christi Dotson, James Yocham and Daniel and Andrew Sublett; and three great-grandchildren, Serena, Elizabeth and Rafe.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020