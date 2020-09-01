Jimmy Jones

Jimmy Doyle Jones, 89, passed from this life on Aug. 22, 2020, in Oklahoma City, where he lived at the time after a month-long fight with COVID-19. He was born in Doddridge on the family farm. He lived in Fort Smith from 1966-90.

As a young man, Jimmy worked on oil drilling rigs throughout Louisiana and Texas, moving his young family sometimes every six weeks or whenever the rigs moved. Later, he settled in Oklahoma City and worked for Garner Denver Compressor Co., traveling to and from Fort Smith during the height of the furniture manufacturing boom. In 1966, he settled in Fort Smith and founded Pre-Valve-Co. Inc. and later operated as Air Compressor Equipment Co., which is still operating today and is owned and operated by his son, Johnny Jones and family. In 1984, he founded Air Drilling Equipment Co. and Bonanza Oil & Gas and operated these companies out of Oklahoma City until he was 86 years old.

He was a man of faith who believed in helping those less fortunate. He frequently visited local soup kitchens and believed we all have a responsibility to help those less fortunate He hired most of his employees from the Jesus House in Oklahoma City, giving those less fortunate an opportunity to start a new life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Russell and wife Willie Bell of Vivian, La.; his wife of 57 years and the mother of his children, Barbara Ann Terry; a son, Ronnie Jones of Fort Smith; and two brothers, Billie Jones of Houston and Charles Jones of Texas City, Texas.

He is survived by his current wife, Betty Sue; a sister, Julia Daniels of Texarkana, Texas; two sons, Johnny Jones and wife Sandra of Fort Smith and Larry Jones and wife Terri of Pocola; five grandchildren, Jimmy Jones and wife Jamie, Brice Jones and wife Sarah, Reece Jones and wife Angela, Brandi Jones and husband Brandon Rauser and Larry Joe Jones Jr. and wife Courtney; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory.



