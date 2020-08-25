1/
Jimmy Lingo
1941 - 2020
Jimmy Lingo
Jimmy Leon Lingo, 79, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 5, 1941, in Fort Smith to James and Arcy Lingo. He was a retired salesman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Patricia Wilson; and a son, Timothy "Red" Lingo.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lingo of the home; two sons, Jim Lingo of Van Buren and Lloyd Lingo of Alma; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
