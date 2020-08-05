1/1
Jimmy Morris
1937 - 2020
Jimmy Morgan Morris, 82, of Conway passed away July 30, 2020, at Conway Regional Medical Center. Jim was born Oct. 5, 1937, at Benedict Coal Camp in rural St. Charles, Va., to James Edward and Katherine (McCleary) Morris. He grew up in Clarksville. His father James later married Lera Blackburn Morris, a school librarian and church organist, who Jim credited with taming him enough to get a good, basic education. After graduation, Jim joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955, served a year in Vietnam at the age of 30 and retired as master sergeant. Shortly thereafter, he began a 20-year career with the Arkansas State Office of Personnel Management, retiring as its state personnel supervisor. He was a lifelong scholar and enjoyed several years of classes at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Jim's fishing talent was legendary and he regularly kept family, friends and several state offices in filleted crappie. He was also known as a poet and a wood sculptor, and he was a Golden Gloves boxer in his youth.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Morris of Connecticut; and two nephews, Jason and Jeffrey Gray of Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Katy Werley Morris; and five children, Karen Morris Hicks (Jim) of Little Rock, Tony Morris of Austin, Texas, and Thomas H. Erbach III (Lourdes), Jessie Erbach Davidson (Brian) and Jacob Erbach (Kristi), all of Conway. Jim leaves behind six grandchildren, Autumn Hicks Dudley (Nick) and Danielle Hicks Brooks, both of Little Rock, and Mary Erbach, Thor Davidson, Constantine Calaway and Isabella Erbach, all of Conway; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Dudley, Henry Dudley and Claire Brooks, all of Little Rock; a sister, Annette Hilton of Fort Smith; a brother, John Stephen Morris (Phyllis) of Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
The family would especially like to thank Conway Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for its very sensitive care of Jim in recent years, following his stroke.
As was his wish, Jim will be cremated and interred at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. The family plans commemoration services at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Sherwood Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation for its youth programs.
For guest register and video tribute, please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/sherwood.

