Jimmy Newton
Jimmy Earl Newton, 76, of Alma passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was born Dec. 19, 1943, in Fort Smith to John and Vivian (Gray) Newton. He was a truck driver and attended Trinity Baptist Church in Alma.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Irene Newton.
He is survived by a daughter, Cassondra Newton of Ozark; two sons, Darryl and Johnny Newton, both of Alma; two grandchildren, Dusti Newton of Fayetteville and Gus Newton of Alma; and several nieces and nephews.
Family-held service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Hall Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, AR 72202.
