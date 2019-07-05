Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch Cemetery
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Jimmy Peters


1941 - 2019
Jimmy Peters Obituary
Jimmy Peters
Jimmy Don Peters, 78, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born May 4, 1941, in Van Buren to the late Ed and Etta Peters. He married on July 25, 1966. He was retired from Arkansas Lamp, drove a bus for Van Buren School District, was a deacon and member of Catcher Freewill Baptist Church and served in the National Guard for six years.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lola Meadville and Debra Peters; a brother, Eddie Peters; and a granddaughter, Amy Jo Peters.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Ann Peters of the home; two sons, John Peters and wife Evangeline of Weatherford, Texas, and Jimmy Peters and wife Sharee of San Antonio; a sister, Maxine Myers of Fort Smith; 12 grandchildren, Amber Barber, Megan Peters, Justin Peters, Andrew Agurrie, Domnic Lewis, Katline Lewis, Adriannah Paschal, Ashley Peters, April Peters, Taylor Peters, Shianne Peters and Steston Peters; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Antioch Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Robert Banks, Ricky Blount and John, Jimmy, Stetson and Michael Peters.
Honorary pallbearers are James Oritz, Eddie Odom and Richard Gilstrap.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 6, 2019
