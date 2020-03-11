Home

Jimmy Plummer


1933 - 2020
Jimmy Plummer Obituary
Jimmy Plummer
Jimmy Dale Plummer, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born July 14, 1933, in Fort Smith to David Garland Plummer and Mary Viola Eacret Plummer. Jimmy served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and retired from Trane in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Mary Ann Plummer; two brothers, David George Plummer and Billy Lee Plummer; and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Rye.
Jimmy is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Sue Plummer of Fort Smith; a grandson, Martin Baldwin and wife Christina of Hope Mills, N.C.; a great-granddaughter, Mary Ann Baldwin; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020
